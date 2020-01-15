Ex-DSS boss, Gadzama emerges NISS chairman

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the former Director General of the Department for State Services, DSS,

Afakriya Aduwa Gadzama, as the Chairman of the National Institute for Security Studies, NISS.

The appointment, which takes effect from December 16, 2019 for an initial four years, is contained in statement by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Afakriya Aduwa Gadzama was born on 22 November 1953 at Lassa in Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

He attended Barewa College, Zaria from (1968–1972), then School of Basic studies Zaria.

He later proceeded to the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he obtained his bachelor’s degree (BA) in Political Science (1977).

In 2001, Gadzama attended the Senior Executive Course at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies(NIPSS) Kuru, Jos.

Gadzama started his career in 1978 with the Ministry of Finance in Borno State and transferred to the National Security Organization as a Principal Officer in 1984. He rose through the ranks of the NSO and the subsequent State Security Service which was carved out of the NSO when it was dissolved.

His postings at the State Security Service include:

Director of Security, Plateau State (1989–1991)

Director of Security, Federal Capital Territory (1991–1993)

Director of Security, Kaduna (1993–1997)

Director of Operations, SSS National Headquarters (1997–1998)

Director of Programmes, SSS National Headquarters 1999

Director of Intelligence (2001–2002)

Director of Operations (2002–2003)

Director of Administration and Logistics, National Headquarters (2004–2005)

Director of Corporate Services, National Headquarters (2006–2007).

Director General, SSS (2007-2010)

Gadzama,it will be recalled, played a major role in the late President Umaru Yar Adua’s Niger Delta Amnesty Program.