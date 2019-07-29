Ex Benue livestock commander alleges threat to life by Ortom

Share This





















…Its blackmail, Media Aide

From: Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Former Benue State Commander, Livestock Guard, Aliyu Tershaku, has accused Governor Samuel Ortom and the Special Adviser on Security, Col. Paul Hemba (rtd) of an assassination attempt on his life.

But in a swift reaction, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Terver Akase, accused Tershaku of blackmailing the principal just to win cheap public sympathy and relevance, adding that his boss is a man of high integrity.

According to Tershaku, who also served as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Security, in an interview with newsmen at the weekend, said a meeting was allegedly scheduled by the Security Adviser at the instance of the Governor which almost turned out to be a nightmare for him.

“On 13th June 2019, I received a phone call from the security Adviser informing me of a meeting with the Governor the next day, 14th June. He requested that I send my boys to come and give me the sum of 100,000 to fuel my car but I told him that my boys were not around. I collected the money so that it does not seem that I rejected the Governor’s offer. Before then, two (2) weeks ago, he had sent 200,000 also, from the Governor to my wife’s account but I did not know that all these gestures was to lure me into an attack.

“On the 14th which is a Friday, he called me at about 8am inquiring to know if I was in Makurdi but I told him no. I left Lafia at about 5pm and drove slowly because I felt uncomfortable as if I had a premonition that something will happen. I arrived Makurdi about 7pm and headed straight to my house. At about 8pm, the Adviser called and asked me to come over to his office located at the Government House and wait for the meeting with the Governor.

“I heeded to his instruction, went to the office and waited for over two (2) hours after which I got another call from him with a strange number I do not have saying that the meeting had been rescheduled for the next day at 8am before the Governor travels. On my way home, I observed a red Corolla car was trailing me so, I slowed down and it overtook my car. I wind down my car window and saw the acting Commander of the Livestock Guard Linus Zaki and one Nathaniel who opened fire on me as he insulted me saying that my life will end that day. He fired and finished his ammunition thinking I had died and drove off. When he saw me start my car, he headed back in my direction. I decided to take refuge in the house of the assistant Commandant of Civil Defense who lived around my area.