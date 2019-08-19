Ethnic clash averted in Lagos, 5 held, 4 injured

Share This





















From Ayodele Samuel, Lagos

Five suspects have been arrested over a clash between Hausa scavengers and ‘Area Boys’ at Oke-Odo market along the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

This was contained in a press statement by the Public Relations Officer, Lagos Police Command DSP Bala Elkana.

Bala gave the names of the five arrested suspects as: Kabiru Mohammed, Kabiru Adamu, Bashiru Mohammed, Saliu Madu and Yusuf Amuda.

According to him, at about 10.00am, one Adekunle Habib a trader at Ilepo Market reported at Oke Ode Police Station that there was a misunderstanding between one Hausa scavenger and an ‘Area Boy’ from Yoruba ethnic group and what started as a fight between two miscreants almost snowballed into ethnic crisis, if not for the timely intervention of the Police.

He said police teams from Oke Odo Division , Rapid Response Squads, Taskforce, Tactical Units and Police Mobile Force. Divisions within the Area Command equally sent reinforcements.

However, he said the situation was brought under control and traffic cleared. “No dead recorded but four persons sustained various degrees of injuries and are receiving medical attention.

“Normalcy has been restored and patrols are ongoing in the affected areas while suspects will be charged to court.