ESV. Egbulefu urges gov to engage estate professionals in rural facility mgt

By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

An Estate Surveyor and Valuer, ESV. Festus Chidozie Egbulefu has called on government at all levels to engage estate professionals in rural facility management.

Speaking yesterday to our reporter in Abuja, ESV.Egbulefu said rural properties which included buildings located in rural areas needs the help of a professional to place it accordingly.

“These properties are usually unoccupied for a long period of time because the owners live in the urban areas or abroad.”

Facility Management, which is the taking care of fixtures, fittings, equipment, installations in a property needs an Estate Surveyor to make sure they are in good functional, working condition. These include; gardening, security, waste disposal, fire fighting equipments etc.

“These rural properties due to the long period of time that they are left unoccupied, they tend to start deteriorating hence the need for a Professional Facility Manager which are Estate Surveyors Valuers to be engaged.”

Egbulefu, said the Estate Surveyor and Valuer will use his expertise as a facility Manager to take charge of the property and keep it in its best use, cleaning, fumigating and airing the property regularly to avoid accumulation of dust and rodents.

He averred that the professional also made sure the security guards are up and doing at their duty post to avoid burgulary.

“The expert make sure that all the fixtures and fitting are in good and workable condition. The lawns and green areas are watered and mowed to keep them lush and green.

“Facility management is very beneficial to the property owners because their property will always be in good condition and stand the taste of time.

While the Estate Surveyor will be paid for this service which is a form of income generation as a professional, the properties in the rural area will be enhanced due to maintenance.

“It will also appreciate in value and aesthetics which will give the area a general face lift and high value.”

