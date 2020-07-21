Estate Surveyors, Valuers necessary in FCT land administration – ESV Egbulefu

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

An Estate Surveyor ESV. Festus Chidozie Egbulefu, has said that the Estate Surveyor and Valuer has a key role to play in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), land administration.

Speaking in a chat with Peoples Daily reporter yesterday in Abuja, ESV. Egbulefu disclosed that it is very important that FCT Administration employs more Estate Surveyors to resolve all outstanding land administration problems in the Federal Capital Territory. The existing number is not enough to carry out the current duties effectively.

He said; the expertise of the Estate Surveyor is required in unresolved land allocation issues such as; replacement and re-allocation, which were as a result of road widening and lack of proper planning.

Speaking further, he explained that lack of provision of infrastructures and completion of abandoned infrastructural projects due to lack of funds within the metropolis and satellite towns has affected the speedy development of FCT.

ESV. Egbulefu lamented the need for FCT administration to partner with The Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors & Valuers in a bid to resolve most of the problems and all outstanding land administration issues which will in turn enhance the Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) of Federal Capital Territory.

“The use of professionals in whatever we do is very key”.

He also suggested that the Estate Surveyors who are in practice should be involved to profer workable ideas that will help trigger the much needed synergy to develop the FCTA.

Meanwhile, the Estate expert appreciated the FCTA administrations for having done pretty well so far, saying that a lot more

can still be done with the input of the Estate Surveyor & Valuers as a professional saddled with the responsibility of ensuring proper land administration system.

