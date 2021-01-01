Environment minister commends FRIN

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

As part of its contribution towards curtailing the spread of the second wave of COVD-19, the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), a parastatal under the Federal Ministry of Environment, has developed a very friendly Herbal Blend Hand Sanitizer for use by the general public.

This was contained in statement signed by Saghir el Mohammed, Director Press, Federal Ministry of Environment.

Minister of Environment, Dr Mohammed Mahmood Abubakar who commends the effort called for more productive research and development of environment friendly products for the safety and well being of Nigerians.

