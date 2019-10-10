Enugu Airport: Reps appeal for Buhari’s intervention

Share This





















*Call on stakeholders to commence work to save lives

By Christiana Ekpa

The House of Representatives yesterday called for the urgent intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the immediate commencement of work at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

The House equally mandated its Committee on Aviation headed by Hon. Nnoli Nnaji (Nkanu East/Nkanu West Federal Constituency, Enugu) to interface with the Minister of Aviation, Hardi Sirika, to ensure that work commenced immediately.

The resolutions of the House was sequel to a motion sponsored by the Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Toby Okechukwu (Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency) at plenary on Wednesday and co-sponsored by 13 others, mainly from the South East Caucus.

Presenting the motion under the Matters of Urgent Public Importance, tittled “Need to Ensure Speedy Rehabilitation of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu”,

Okechukwu noted that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) closed down the airport on August 24, 2019 to allow for rehabilitation works on the runway.

“Aware that the Hon. Minister of Aviation, Hardi Sirika, visited Enugu and after a meeting with governors and stakeholders in the South East, affirmed that the rehabilitation would be completed by Christmas 2019.

“Alarmed that six weeks after closure of the airport, no rehabilitation or reconstruction work has begun at the airport even as there are no indications that the contractor would mobilise to site any time soon.

“Concerned that the major arterial routes leading to other alternate airports or leading to the southeast have dilapidated and burdens the travelling public.

“Disturbed that in spite of the December 2019 deadline which is fast approaching, no contractor has been mobilised to the site and no fund released for the rehabilitation works.