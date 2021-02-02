Ensure full enforcement of COVID-19 health protection regulations 2021- IGP orders AIGs, CPs

Share This





















Cautions officers to respect rights of citizens while urging voluntary compliance

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Muhammed Adamu, has ordered the Assistant Inspectors General of Police in the seventeen (17) zonal commands and their constituent Commissioners of Police in the thirty-six (36) States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, to carry out full enforcement of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021 signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The law was signed on 26th January, 2021.

The IGP in a statement issued yesterday by Force PRO, Frank Mba, said the officers are to ensure full compliance with the Regulations in their respective Areas of Responsibilities (AoR).

The IGP gave the order to the Strategic Police Managers following the directives by the President as contained in the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021 which mandates the Nigeria Police Force and other agencies of Government mentioned therein to ensure full enforcement of the Regulations in public places – places of worship, workplace and schools.

“Others are; banks, public transport vehicles, hostels, boarding houses, detention centres, etc – and general restrictions on gatherings as well as the use of face mask.”

The IGP, while noting that the uncertainty and risks engendered by the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic have placed additional responsibilities on the general public, calls on citizens to voluntarily comply with the provisions of the Regulations for the safety of all.

The IGP further cautions officers enforcing the Regulations to show tact, compassion and empathy with the citizens.

He reiterated that the officers must be firm and professional and at the same time remain polite, civil and respect the fundamental rights of the citizens.

