Engineering company gets NSE commendation award

By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Eighteenth Engineering Company International Ltd (EEC), has received Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) commendation award.

The award was presented to the company for the Construction of Gona-Garko-Gujuba-Kalshingi road in Gombe state.

The road network which spur to Maiduguri new by pass is an 18.5km road completed in March,2020.

While commending the company, the Commissioner of Works and Transport Engnr. Abubakar Musa Bappah, commended the company for the feat achieved within a short period of time.

Presenting the award to the Project Manager (PM), Mr Dong Jian on behalf of the company, NSE Chairman Engnr.Babagana Muhammed said the project was top notched.

He said the company stood out and deserved to be commended.

