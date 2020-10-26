EndSARS protest: PDP puts political, electioneering activities on hold

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has put all its political and electioneering activities on hold as a further mark of honour for Nigerian youths who were killed at the Lekki Toll Gate as well as other killings that have occurred in various parts of our nation over the unfortunate fall-out of the EndSARS peaceful protest.

The PDP confirmed this in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

The party had earlier on Thursday night directed that its flags in all its offices nationwide be flown at half-mast in solidarity with the mood of the nation at this trying time.

The main opposition party, in its statement, said, “Also our party has been made aware of the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the pending bye-elections in 6 senatorial districts and 9 state constituencies in 11 states of the federation, earlier scheduled for October 31, due to the crisis situation in the country.

“Though such comes at high cost to candidates and political parties, we hold that it is a step in the right direction under the prevailing circumstance.

“In that regard, the PDP charges INEC to continue to monitor the situation and use the period to fine-tune its preparations to conduct peaceful, free, fair and credible elections as part of the much-needed panacea for the restiveness in the country.

“Furthermore, our party urges the security agencies to also use the period to perfect their roles in electoral operations and tidy up all arrangements to guarantee the right atmosphere for peaceful and transparent polls where the safety of the voters as well as the sanctity of the ballot box are guaranteed”, it said.

The PDP restated its call for calm and prayers for the nation at this critical time in our national life, even as all hands must be on the deck in finding solutions and the way forward for our nation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...