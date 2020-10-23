EndSARS protest: PDP calls for independent judicial panel

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Disturbed by the dimension that the #EndSARS demonstration has assumed, the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called for the immediate setting up of an independent judicial panel to look into the handling of this peaceful protest.

This, the PDP maintained, becomes imperative especially as it relates to the role of security agencies.

The National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, who made the call at a press conference yesterday in Abuja, also harped on the need to declare a national emergency in the nation’s security architecture.

The PDP National Chairman, who frowned at what he called, “the needless bloodletting in the country”, noted with regrets that President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to keep mum, “behaving exactly like Nero who played fiddle while Rome burned”.

Secondus maintained that the President has an honourable option in the face of the glaring incompetence in governance to declare a national emergency in the nation’s security architecture.

His words, ‘As the needless bloodletting rages, our President, the Commander in Chief, Muhammadu Buhari has continued to keep mum behaving exactly like Nero who played fiddle while Rome burned.

“The calls by reasonable heads in our land including from the nation’s Senate for the President to respond appropriately has fallen on deaf ears.

“We therefore wish to state unequivocally that the President has an honourable option in the face of the glaring incompetence in governance to declare a national emergency in the nation’s security architecture.

“We also request for the immediate setting up of an independent judicial panel to look into the handling of this peaceful protest especially as it relates the role of security agencies”, he said.

In his speech at the press conference entitled, “#Endsars Protest. Stop the massacre of innocent Nigeria Youths, Mr. President.” Secondus added, “PDP stands shoulder to shoulder with all the victims of this brutal attitude and condemns in strongest term, the mindless and inhuman shooting of citizens, an action that runs foul of every national and international laws.

“We also urge the protesting youths to ensure that they continue to be peaceful even in the face of provocations.

“We mourn with the families of those affected and pray that their supreme sacrifice will not be in vain, and that through their shed blood God can help heal Nigeria of the malady of poor leadership that has bedeviled the country.

“Rather than emulate legitimate responses of civilized leaders to protests of this nature across the democratic nations globally, Nigeria government prefers the ignominious option of the 1989 Tiananmen Square in China that ended with military crackdown that became known in history as the Tiananmen Square massacre.

“A government that should be concerned about national security has also dangerously gone ahead to encourage violence by deploying troops against protesting citizens

“As the main opposition party who has carefully watched this development, PDP views the dimension the federal government is directing the protest as unfortunate and dangerous to national cohesion and peace”, he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...