EndSARS Protest: NEMA resumes food distribution, assures staff of manpower development

Share This





















By Madam Umaru Gwamna

The National Emergency and Management Agency (NEMA) said it has resumed distribution of relief material after the initial set back as a result of #EndSARS protest and subsequent invasion of warehouse by hoodlums.

Speaking in an interactive session with the staff of the agency, the Director General of NEMA, AVM Muhammadu Muhammed (rtd) further disclosed that now that normalcy was restored, the relief delivery has resumed in all states that are yet to benefit.

The DG also revealed that the distribution of relief materials to victims of flood disaster were stalled due to attacks by hoodlums on the agency’s warehouses.

He further stated that although the delivery and distribution process was stalled, some states governments got their deliveries before the attack.

He said the agency activated the Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs) in 12 states faced with the challenge of the flood to properly coordinate and deploy relevant support for the affected persons.

The NEMA boss noted that part of his achievement since assumption of office was the reactivation of many operational equipments as well as making progress in procuring operational vehicles.

He added that the agency’s communication equipment was receiving attention and the call center was been reactivated hence efforts were being made to bring home the Air Ambulance.

Part of the target of the agency which he disclosed was the need to a commence an awareness campaign to target 100 percent of Nigerians on reducing the risk of flooding and others disaster.

He said the agency must always respond to all catastrophic disasters in the country as well as mainstreaming and integrating disaster risk reduction within and across all sectors.

The director general also stated that other targets set by the agency include promotional mechanisms for disaster risk transfer and insurance, risk-sharing and retention especially in flood and fire disasters.

He also said his priority is to provide staff members with adequate manpower development, improved health care services and affordable housing scheme.

He added that the agency was also working on providing affordable housing scheme for its workers across the country.

“I am proud to say that we are working on improving the health services through partnership with efficient health service providers.

“We are working on providing affordable housing scheme for staff members across the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...