EndSARS Protest: NBA warns against use of life bullets on protesters

By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The Nigeria Bar Association, has warned security operatives against the use of live bullets on the #ENDSARS protesters at the ongoing across the country.

The Association said that the use of live bullets on innocent citizens will aggravate the already tensed atmosphere in the country.

It posited that the policemen already indicted for brutality against the citizenry must be dismissed from the services of the police.

Speaking at the press conference in Abuja, the Association through its National President of the Association, Olumide Akpata, said that this has become important so as to demonstrate good faith and commitment towards ensuring accountability, restoring confidence and sanitising the system.

Speaking further, Akpata announced that the NBA will make its human and other resources available to the Independent investigate the violations of human rights by the disbanded SARS and other segments of the Nigerian police.

He therefore, demanded an expedited audit of the various SARS detention centers across the country, especially the notorious detention facilities in Awkuzu in Animal state, the infamous human abattoir in Abuja and others in Lagos, Port Harcourt and other parts of the country.

The Bar also demanded an immediate audit of the detainees in the detention camps with view to ensuring that all Nigerians, unjustly and unlawfully clamped into detention are immediately released, All so, those who have case to answer must be prosecuted in accordance of the law.

The NBA chief promised that the Association will work with Chief Magistrates accords the country to pay monthly visits to police stations and other detention facilities within their territorial divisions to direct arraignment of suspects and grant them bail in line with the newly enacted police act in FCT.

‘’We demand that Police Service Commission should live up to its responsibilities by speedily looking into complains against the police for abuse of and misuse of power. This is important to ensure that the relationship between the public and the police is one of the trust and confidence instead of suspicions and indifference.’’

Concluding, the NBA promised that it will set up a reform team that will work with police and other institutions in developing a comprehensive blueprint for police reforms in Nigeria.

