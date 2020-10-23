EndSARS Protest: IPCR seeks dialogue with protesters

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has called on the #EndSARS protesters to dialogue with the Institute.

The Director General of the Institute, Dr. Bakut T. Bakut who made the call in Abuja on Wednesday said the Institute is willing and ready to facilitate a dialogue between all stakeholders to restore peace in the country and move the society forward.

In a statement released in Abuja and signed by the Institute’s Head of Media, Mr. Musa Mato, it noted that no conflict has actually come to an end without dialogue. According to the statement, “Therefore, let us stop the violent protest and dialogue for the sake of peace”.

Dr. Bakut explained that the protest started peacefully but now appears to have been hijacked thereby derailing its objectives, it becomes very urgent for the organizers to re-strategize and go back to the drawing board and seek for amiable solution to their demands.

Dr. Bakut said the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2250 appreciates the roles the youth of any given society can play in the perpetuation and resolution of conflicts and the transformation of their society.

“It is on this note that we are calling on the protesters to redirect their youthful energies to constructive and productive ventures that can better our dear country” Dr Bakut noted.

He said the leadership of the protesters should seek for the resolution of their grief through dialogue to ensure that the protest is for attainment of a better society for the youths and the country at large.

He called on the protesting youths to desist from violence as it negates the spirit of their protest and complicates their demands.

He said “violence in any form is negative and detrimental to the sustainable development as well as the continuous and harmonious existence of the society. It leaves behind pains, sorrows and bitterness at the end of the day”.

Dr. Bakut pointed out that the ENDSARS protest has led to loss of lives and properties worth billions of Naira which is certainly not the spirit of country like Nigeria that is just coming out from the COVID 19 lockdown and its concomitant economic challenges.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...