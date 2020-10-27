ENDSARS: Police arrest 130 for alleged looting, vandalization

Share This





















From Umar Dankano,Yola

Over 130 suspects who allegedly partook in the rampaged looting and vandalisation of public and private properties have been arrested in Adamawa state.

Spokesman of the police command,DSP Suleiman Nguroje confirmed the arrest saying that the suspects were arrested across the state and are helping the police in their investigations.

Nguroje regretted that despite the declaration of dawn to dusk curfew by Governor Umaru Fintiri’s government on Sunday,these hoodlums still continued with their mayhem challenging the audacity of constituted authorities.

Nguroje added that most of those arrested were in possession of looted items such as Agricultural mechanised tractors, Tricycles, office refrigerators,air conditioners, farming equipments, assorted food stuffs among others .

He however revealed that some of these hoodlums were encouraged by their parents and guardians to engaged in the heinous acts in the name of getting their shares out the palliatives allegedly hoarded by government in these burgled warehouses.

He assured that as such as the investigators finished their interrogation,all those found wanting will be charged to court for prosecution.

Similarly the Adamawa state command of the Nigeria Customs Service condemned in strong terms the vandalisation mated on its Area command’s head quarters and warehouses by ravaging hoodlums in Yola.

Comptroller Kamarudeen Olumoh made the condemnation in Yola on Monday, lamenting that the hoodlums in their hundreds descended on the newly renovated area command’s head quarters vandalising and looting any valuable item at sight.

“Our officers have been guarding the facilities for the past 72 hours but were overwhelmed by these hoodlums in their hundreds of thousands.

“They broke in to our offices vandalising every where and carting away useful equipment.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...