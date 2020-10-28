ENDSARS: Niger Police arrests 17

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

The Niger State Police Command has arrested 17 persons for allegedly planning to incite youths into unwarranted protest and to loot palliatives in the warehouses in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Adamu Usman, in a press statement made available in Minna, said the 17 suspects arrested were hiding under the umbrella of End SARS protest in the country to lead protest in the state.

The Commissioner however explained that following investigation, most of those arrested were not from Niger State.

The statement commended the youths of the State for displaying high level of responsibility, calmness, perseverance and restraint in the face of threats.

