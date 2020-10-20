EndSARS: Governors endorse protesters’ call for improved governance

Share This





















…Okay Judicial Panel of Enquiry

…..Plead for end to protests

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Governors of the 36 States of the federation have endorsed the call by the #EndSARS demonstrators for improved governance predicated on an enforcement regime that takes into cognizance the fundamental human rights and liberties of all citizens in the country.

The States Governors, under the aegis of Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, have equally resolved to act on all the demands made by the EndSARS protesters, raising some concerns with the shifting nature of the demands which creates uncertainty on the exact expectations and ultimate goal;

These were contained in a communiqué issued at the end the NGF’s 20th teleconference emergency meeting, which was made available to the media yesterday in Abuja.

The NGF, in the communiqué signed by its Chairman and Governor of Ekiti, Dr Kayode Fayemi, further harped on the need to activate a Judicial Panel of Enquiry to receive all cases of police brutality by officers of the disbanded SARS Unit.

Each State, according to the communique, is also expected to kick start a compensation mechanism for all

victims.

The NGF’s communiqué reads, “We, members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), at an Emergency meeting held Sunday, 18th October 2020, deliberated extensively on the nationwide protests, riots and demonstrations. Governors thereafter Resolved to:

“Condemn the attack on Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State by armed persons while he was addressing anti-police brutality protesters in the state capital Osogbo.”

