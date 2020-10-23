ENDSARS: Abdulsalam urges youths to embrace peace

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

The Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar has advised youths in Nigeria to embrace peace by giving chance for dialogue so as to halt the ENDSARS protest going on in the country.

He made the appeal while addressing some journalists yesterday in Minna on ENDSARS protest that has resulted into lost of lives and destruction of properties in many states of the federation.

General Abubakar explained that these unfortunate incident is causing serious concern to many Nigerians and if care is not taken it might take the country to point of return.

The former Head of State also appealed to youths who have strongly and clearly made their points to withdraw from streets and prepare for dialogue.

Abubakar further appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to continue addressing the grievances expressed by those youths and layout programmes that meet and addresses objective of the protest.

He also lamented the hijacking of protest by criminals resulting to violence destruction of government critical infrastructure and private properties as well as criminal release of of prisoner’s by hoodlums.

