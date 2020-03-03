Ending Violence: Cleric advocates proper parenting, love

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

Rev. Ijeoma Emeribe, the founder of Woman Africa, an international Non Govermental Organization, has called for proper parenting and adequate show of love in the society to end the domestic violence in Nigeria.

She made this known at the weekend in Abuja during the February edition of the Young Journalists Forum, monthly Youth Dialogue, insisting that a child that grows with love cannot profess violence at any level.

Emeribe said, “To end violence in Nigeria proper parenting and show of love at the family unit is key, adding that according to Bible if you teach a child the way to go, when he or she grows up he would not depart from it, and that it is the responsibility of the parents to teach the children the way of love”.

She said communication is key in every relationship, especially between husband and wife, because when proper communication is not there it becomes a problem and violence may set in and children who grow up in homes where violence occurs are prone to be violent when they grow up.

Also speaking at the event Managing Director, of Making A Difference, Lemmy Ughegbe, said Nigerians should all speak out when violence occurs anywhere to condemn it because the kind of silence amongst most Nigerians is what is breeding the increased violence in the country.