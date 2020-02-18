Enang commends Buhari’s approval of N50.2bn Calabar-Odukpani-Itu road

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, has lauded the President for the award of the Calabar- Odukpani- Itu Federal Highway project at the cost of Fifty Billion Naira (N50.2b).

The approval which was given recently by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) will cover roads crossing Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Abia states respectively.

Enang in a statement made available to newsmen wrote “I, on behalf of the people of Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Abia states, and indeed the commuting public, do express sincere appreciation to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, for this great favour to the people of South South/South East and indeed the Nation”.

“This road, constructed in 1976 as single lane is now for dualization from Calabar – Odukpani in Cross River State – Itu – Ikot Ekpene in Akwa Ibom State leading to the yet to be awarded section of Ikot Ekpene (Akwa Ibom) to Aba in Abia States.

“Your Excellency and the Federal Executive Council have by this breathed life into the economy of the South South & South East, this road being the economic Artery of the two zones and indeed lightened the sufferings of the commuting public.

“Let me express special appreciation to His Excellency, the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, and the entire Ministry of Works & Housing; Distinguished Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, CON, the immediate past Minister of Budget & National Planning who worked hand in hand with me to capture the funds in the Appropriation process.

“Special thanks go to Senator Danjuma Goje, Emeritus Chairman of the Senate Appropriation Committee and former Gombe State Governor for helping hands.

We pray the Ministers of Works & Housing and that of Finance, Budget and National Planning to please assist the take off and sustenance of the project for completion within the contractual timeframe by making adequate budgetary provisions annually.

“To the Secretary, Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and his team at the Federal Executive Council (FEC), a big thank you as we together make more impact in the South South/South East geopolitical zones”.