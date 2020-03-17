Emirate crisis: Kano assembly suspends 5 members over misconduct

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The Kano State House of Assembly has suspended five of its members for six months over a rowdy session they created at the house last week.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Abdulazeez Garba Gafasa, who announced the suspension of the members at the resumption of sitting yesterday, said the members were suspended for misconduct and violation of the rules of the house.

Members suspended include; Garba Yau-Gwarmai, APC representing Kunchi/Tsanyawa Constituency, Labaran Abdul Madari, APC representing Warawa Constituency, Isyaku Ali Danja, PDP representing Gezawa Constituency.

The other two members are Mohammed Bello, APC representing Rimin gado/Tofa constituency and Salisu Ahmed-Gwamgwazo, PDP representing Kano Municipal respectively.

According to the Speaker, the five members were suspended for violating the rules of the house, especially Order IV Sub 4 a, b, d and e, thereby disrupting the sitting of the house and prevented proceedings from going on.

“They behaved violently and even attempted to snatch away the mace in a clear attempt to sabotage the sitting of the house,” Gafasa said.

Recall that last week Monday, while the session had resumed, some members engaged in free-far-all to disrupt the sitting.

The attempt followed a move by the chairman of an ad-hoc committee constituted to investigate the former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi ll, with a one-week deadline to present its report.

When the legislators sensed a move by the committee chairman, the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Hamisu Chidari to read an observation two days before the dateline, a member representing Dala Constituency, Alhaji Hussaini Lawal rejected the attempt.

Immediately, other PDP members and some APC legislators protested and also rejected the attempt, which caused the fracas, a situation leading to physical combat among some members.