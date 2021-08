From: Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi

The Emir of Yauri Dr. Zayannu Abdullahi has charged government at all levels

to initiate policy and programme that will reduce the suffering of the masses in the country.

The Royal Father stated this at the flag-off ceremony of a free medical outreach yesterday at his Palace in Yauri.

He added that the support to youths will be a long way in curbing the crime and reduce the health illnesses in the communities.