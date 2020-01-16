Emir of Potiskum’s convoy attacked, 6 killed -Police

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed that four people were killed when gunmen opened fire on the convoy of the Emir of Potiskum, Alh Umar Bubaram, along Kaduna Zaria road.

The Police Public Relations Officer PPRO DSP Yakubu Abubakar Sabo disclosed this in a statement made available to the media in Kaduna yesterday.

The statement stated that the Command received information through DPO Maraban Jos that, at about 2245hrs, he got a distress call from a good Samaritan that, some unknown Armed Men in large Number dressed in military camouflage intercepted some commuters at the outskirt of Kaduna Metro along Kaduna-Zaria Expressway

The statement added that on sighting the escort vehicle of the Emir of Potiskum, Alh Umar Bubaram, the hoodlums started shooting indiscriminately at the commuters and took some yet to be identified persons to unknown destination.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Command immediately mobilized teams of operatives with Armoured Personnel Carriers to the scene where some victims of the attack were rescued to safety but sadly six (6) persons including four aides of the Emir were reported killed while Five (5) others sustained varying degrees of injuries. Both the dead and injured victims were conveyed to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital for deposition and treatment.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, CP Umar M. Muri has directed that more Police operatives be deployed along the axis to reinforce the existing operational units of SARS Anti-Kidnapping and PMF personnel currently on the operation.

“He equally alerted intelligence gathering units in the area to redouble their effort to ensure that the victims are rescued unhurt and the culprits are brought to book to face justice.

“The CP also visited both the scene of the incident and the injured persons including the Emir at Barau Dikko Hospital with a view to fortifying security deployment along the axis and to assure the victims of the Police current efforts on the incident.

“The Command assures Members of the Public that, it will ensure the safe rescue of the victims of this ugly incident and calls on the good citizens of the State to continue to support the Command with relevant information that could help the Police to fish out criminals from our midst

“Update on the current Police investigation of the incident will follow accordingly please,” the statement reads.