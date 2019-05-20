Emefiele’s re-appointment as CBN Gov excites Nigerians in Europe

Share This





















By Stanley Onyekwere

The re-appointment of Godwin Emefiele has continued to draw positive reactions in and out of the country, just as the Association of Nigerians in Europe have hailed President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision as the final victory over ethnic and religious bigotry.

This commendation is coming barely one week after a United Kingdom-based group, Arise-Nigeria, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari over his reappointment the CBN Governor for another term.

Association of Nigerians in Europe in a communiqué issued at the end of the 5th Annual General, which held in Belgium to deliberate on recent happenings in Nigeria expressed excitement over the reappointment of Godwin Emefiele as Governor of the apex bank.

The association also commended the numerous sacrifices made by the Nigerian troops fighting terrorism in North East Nigeria and also praised the leadership of the various Armed Forces in providing sound guidance and direction for the services.

The communique was jointly signed by Dr. Agwu Onyeke President, Arc. Adesugun Lawal (Ukraine), Chief Adekoya (Italy), Engr. Bright Anyanwu (Spain), Mr. Godspower Smith (Germany), Chief Chuba Chime (UK) Mr. Charles Ayoola (UK), Prof. Afik Babarinde (Cyprus), Mrs. Anita Ibeh (Malta, Dr. John Umeh (Republic of Ireland) and Tobias Idoko esq (Netherlands).

The communique reads: “The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe, after a careful assessment of the various policies of the current administration in the critical areas of the economy and security, it consequently, resolved to: support President Muhammadu Buhari throughout his second term in office.

“Continue to drum support for the Nigerian Military in its fight against terrorism and other militant groups.

“Encourage Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora to join hands with the present administration to take the country forward and to the next level.”