Embrace dry season farming, Nasarawa govt urges LGs

From Gambo Ahmed Lafia

The Nasarawa State Government has implored the local government council chairmen in the state to embrace the dry season farming programme initiated by the administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule which is aimed at boosting food production in the state.

State Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Professor Allahnana Otaki who made the call in Lafia while answering questions from newsmen on the significance of the dry season farming initiated by the state government.

According to him, “The fertilizer launched recently by the state government was aimed at stimulating as well as encouraging dry season farmers in the state in order to enhance food production for consumption.”

He continued, “I call on all local government council officials to key into the programme effectively so as to support the state government’s desire and commitment towards improving the living standard of its citizens in the sphere of food production.

Professor Otaki who further appealed to farmers and herdsmen in the state to always live in peace, noted that no meaningful development can take place in an atmosphere of crisis.

“Let us all live together in peace as well as support the present administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule so as to enable him deliver the dividend of democracy to the people,” he added.