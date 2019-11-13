Embrace agric to curb unemployment, minister urges youth

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The Minister of State for Science and Technology, Barrister Mohammed Abdullahi, has called on Nigerian youths to focus on agriculture in order surmount unemployment in the country.

Barrister Abdullahi made the call when he gave his goodwill message on African Youth Day celebration organized by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports with the theme: ‘’One Million by 2021: Count Me In’’ Youth Policy, on Tuesday, in Abuja.

According to a statement signed by Maryam Zakari, SIO for: Head (Press and PR) in the ministry yesterday, Barrister Abdullahi said technology incubation policy of the Ministry has the potentials to open wide employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for large number of youths.

He said the National Board for Technology Incubation of the Ministry has come up with new seedlings for cotton production which could rejuvenate our comatose textile industries, thereby creating employment opportunities for the youths.

The Ministry, he added, will collaborate with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to ensure that programs are organized through the deployment of technology to support the youths in order to create wealth in the country.

In his words ‘’ I stand in solidarity with the youths in the country for being patriotic, energetic,industrious,creative and also representatives of what they stand for Nigeria’’.

Barrister Abdullahi also said that the emphasis today is on information and communication Technology, adding that ICT is one gamut of technology, which is a very wide sector including Science and Technology, Biotechnology, Engineering etc.

He therefore called on the youths to embrace Science and Technology and ensure that they utilize it in order to bring the country out of economic challenges.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of The Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare, said to celebrate the African Youths, the African Union has urged member countries to organize a series of activities in the month of November to align with the theme ‘’One Million by 2021 Campaign Objectives’’ which will create direct opportunities for one million young Africans in the areas of education, employment, entrepreneurship and engagement.

The 2019 theme of the African Day, he said further is a call for all stakeholders in youths development comprising Government, International Organizations, Development Partners, Private Sectors, Civil Society and all African Youths at home and in Diaspora to stand up and be counted as drivers of the one million 2021 initiatives.