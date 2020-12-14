Embattled Niger APC chairman seeks reversal of inauguration

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

The embattled Niger state chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Engr Mohammad Jibrin Imam has urged the National Caretaker Committee. NCC, to reverse what he described as the illegal inauguration of Aliyu Saidu Galkogo as caretaker chairman of the party in the state.

He made the disclosure at a press briefing yesterday in Minna, while advising the Committee to comply with the December 8, 2020 NEC resolution to be sworn in together with other congress elected officials as the Caretaker Committee of the party in the state.

Imam hinted that all channels of communication has been exhausted to the National Headquarters of the APC to invoke certain provisions of the party constitution and federal government to challenged some of the unconstitutional breaches and automatic actions by party enemies.

He however accused the state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello of fueling the crisis rocking the party saying he is an agent of failure.

While ruing the eminent collapse of the party in the state, he warned that should the APC collapse in Niger state, the Governor should be held responsible for killing it.

He stated that instead of resolving the crisis engulfing the party, Bello has refused to do so, but making every effort to run down the party that brought him on board for two times, noted that all efforts fails to seek redress fails, saying all efforts made to ensure peace reigned failed.

Engr Imam explained that the problem confronting the party in Niger state is the unconstitutional bridge of APCs’ Constitution that should be resisted in all ramifications.

He however vowed to fight the Governor and his cohorts using constitutional means if the crisis persists adding that, “rather than solve the problems, Governor Sani Bello is compounding it. He wants to kill APC in Niger state, President Muhammad Buhari, Party members in the state and others should know.

“We urge the National Caretaker Committee to comply with 8th December, 2020 NEC resolution to swearin-in me, Engr. Mohammed Jibrin Imam and other Congress elected officials of our party to chair the Caretaker Committee of the party in the state.”

In his remarks, Chairman of the Founding members of APC, Muhammad Abubakar Katcha said they have waded into the crisis and are guiding members of the party and the government of the day.

He added that “ we are aware of the happenings, we have identified areas where there are lapses and we want to see how we can resolve the whole problem. We stand with the Caretaker Committee headed by Engr. Jibrin Imam. Due process must be followed and we must abide by the party’s constitution”.

