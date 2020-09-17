ELIP, JIMAF call for appointment of Board Members for health care agencies in Jigawa

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The non governmental organisations popularly known as Eceptional Leadership and Integrity Promotion Initiative (ELIP) incollaboration with the Jigawa state MNCH Accountability Forum (JiMAF) have called on the state government to expedite action on the appointment of governing boards for the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (SPHCDA) and State Contributory Health Management Agency (JICHMA).

This was contained in a statement signed and issued to news men by their chairmen Comrade Isa Mustaph and Comrade Baffa Nayaya yesterday in Dutse.

The two Civil Societies stated that, the appointment of the governing boards for SPHCDA and JICHMA will improve coordination, management and fast tracking program implementation towards the attainment of the agencies’ goals and objectives.

They equally called on the state government to improve its health budget allocation and timely releases to enable the sector tackle the huge challenges militating against its service delivery in the state.

The statement expressed appreciation to Jigawa state government on the recent appointments of governing boards for 18 Agencies in the state.

According to the statement, the appointment of the governing boards for the affected agencies will certainly enhance their performance on delivering effective public services for the overall improvement of social and economic wellbeing of the people in the state.

“We are also calling on all the new appointees to use their vast experience in bringing new innovations/ideas to make their various agencies vibrant and operate in a modern scope” the statement revealed.

It is observed that, Jigawa state is one of the state in Nigeria with poor public healthcare indices, characterized with high rate of maternal and child mortality, higher cases of malnutrition and stunting rate among others.

