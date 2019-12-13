Electricity workers suspend nationwide strike

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) yesterday announced that it has suspended its nationwide strike.

General Secretary of the Union, Joe Ajaero, who disclosed this yesterday, said the decision to suspend the strike action followed a tripartite meeting between the leaders of the union, BPE and the Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo yesterday in Abuja.

Recall that the union had earlier commenced the industrial action on Wednesday after a 21-day ultimatum issued to the Minister of Power Saleh Mamman.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDP) in a tweet on Thursday said following the suspension of the strike by NUEE, they are back to business.

They also thanked their customers for their patience while the strike lasted.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company @EKEDP Dear customer, NUEE has suspended its strike. Our offices & payment channels are open for business. Thank you for your patience & understanding.

The electricity workers had demanded the settlement of unresolved workers claims after the privatization of the power sector by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

Other demands include: illegal transfer of union properties to power investors and the alleged refusal by some distribution companies (discos) to remit deducted contributory pension of their members of staff to pension managers.