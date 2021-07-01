Electricity: Reps want 132/133 KVA substation in Osun Communities

By Christiana Ekpa

The House of Representatives on Wednesday called on the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company(IBEDC) to provide an Electrity Sub-Station in Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency of Osun State.

The House also directed the Rural Electrification Agency(REA) to extend its activities to Electrification in Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency, Osun State.

The resolutions were reached following the adoption of a motion brought by Hon. Taiwo Oluga, noted that the call became necessary in order to boost Electricity Supply within the Federal Constituency.

Titled, ‘Need To Provide 132/133 Kva Substation In Ayedaade, Irelowe, Isokan Federal Constituency,’ the lawmaker while presenting the motion, the lawmaker noted that “the Security and Welfare of the People shall be the primary purpose of government.

She government is therefore enjoined to provide a suitable environment to boost economic activities and secure the life of the citizenry.

“By virtue of Section 4(4) and item 13 Part II of the Concurrent Legislative List of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999(as amended) the National Assembly may make laws for the Federation or any part thereof on electricity and the establishment of electric power stations and for the generation and transmission of electricity in or to any part of the Federation and from one State to another.

“The importance of Electricity to the improvement of living standards of a people cannot be over-emphasized. Electricity is an important infrastructure needed to boost economic activities in a place and it also improves the security of any locality within the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The provision of 132/133 KVA Electricity Substation in Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency will improve the living standards and security of Irewole, Ayedaade and Isokan Local Governments in Osun State, thereby boosting economic activities in the Federal Constituency and rejuvenating ailing industries in Apomu, Gbogan, Orile Owu, Araromi, Ikire, Ayetoro Balogun, Wasimni Communities to name a few.

This Sub-Statation will directly serve the almost One Million Nigerians who reside in this Constituency.

“Cognizant that Nigerian Electricity Value Chain includes Electricity Generation, Transmission and Distribution with their respective roles in meeting the Power needs of the nation and most of these entities are either wholly owned or part-owned by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“In furtherance of Government’s objective to ensure electrification in rural communities, the Federal Government established the Rural Electrification Agency which has being championing the Nigerian Electrification Project with a view of increasing and catalysing electricity access to rural communities”, the lawmaker submitted.