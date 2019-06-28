Electricity: Kano DisCo aims high in service delivery

Share This





















By Etuka Sunday

The management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has restated its commitment to becoming the best DisCo in Nigeria vis-a-vis service delivery.

Having realized based on research that effective service delivery provides the opportunity to effect change and achieve our capacity to create such positive impact in our communities, we would leverage that to achieve our target.

A statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communications, KEDCO, Ibrahim Sani Shawai said, to successfully achieve this, the management has highlighted the points below as a blueprint in that regard.

The on-going network expansion of critical infrastructure to improve distribution, opening more customer service points, technical service point to improve customers satisfaction, buying more than 60 operational vehicles, enhanced working operational facilities, good policies, improved good working environment for workers, research and innovation are all parts of the modalities put in place to fast-track that the benchmark of being the best service delivery DsCo in Nigeria.

Dr. Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna, the Mananging Director of KEDCO who hinted journalists at the on-going power sector workshop in Abuja, further said: “we are engaging experts and interacting productively towards the growth of power in Northern Nigeria and the country as a whole.

“Looking at the dynamics of power and the its challenges in Northern Nigeria, KEDCO is looking at the future for improving the sector and hopefully there is hope.

Gwamna also urged all staff in terms of purposeful leadership, where all will have a sense of belonging to prosper.