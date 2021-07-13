Electoral Act: Secondus urges Senators, Reps to save nation’s democracy

By Folorunso Alagbede, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has enjoined members of the National Assembly to ensure that whatever they do regarding the Electoral amendment reflects the wishes and desires of Nigerians.

Prince Secondus said this in a statement by his Media Adviser, Mr Ike Abonyi in Abuja.

The PDP National Chairman urged the legislators to know that the easiest way to engender the eluding peace in the land today is through a free, fair and credible elections which can only be guaranteed by the sincere amendment of the Act.

According to him, “Free and fair election is critical to the future of our democracy and it behoves on you parliamentarians to save this democracy by doing the needful

“It’s the electoral reform carried out by PDP administration that prepared the enabling ground that saw an opposition come to power in 2015, to deepen our democracy therefore, we must improve on it and put our nation in positive light in the comity of democratic nations”, he said.

The PDP National Chairman said that every true representative of the people in a parliament must ensure that all critical decisions reflect the wishes and desires of their people.

His words,”There is no doubt that every Nigerian desires a free and transparent elections and this can only be gotten if the Electoral Act is adequately amended to meet their aspirations.

“Laws are made for the interest of the nation not to satisfy any individual, political party or groups”

Prince Secondus charged Nigerians, and civil society bodies desirous of bequeathing true and lasting democracy in this country to rise and pressure their legislators to do the needful.

The National Chairman urged the lawmakers to appreciate the mood of the nation and endeavor to take actions that will bring down rather than aggravate issues.