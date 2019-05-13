Election tribunal: PDP wants Appeal Court president to step down

Share This





















• Urges presidency to come clear on Bulkachuwa

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has restated its demand for the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa to recuse herself from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal for saying in her opening address, that “no matter how well the election is conducted, there are bound to be complaints.”

The party posited that

with such statement and other developments, it is certain that there is no way the PDP can obtain justice with Justice Bulkachuwa in the Panel.

The PDP said this in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

The party pointed out, in addition, that the husband of the President of court of Appeal, Hon. Adamu Mohammed Bulkachuwa, is a frontline leader of the APC, which is a “party in our case before the tribunal.”

The opposition party said that in the face of corruption allegations against her, as has now been exposed by the Presidency, the burden still lies on the same Presidency to come clean.The Presidency, the PDP said, will be ranching on its established

course, having hit the records of harassing and intimidating judicial officials; abuse of court processes and disregard for court orders.

The leading opposition party maintained that a judicial officer of Justice Bulkachuwa’s standing must not only be above board but be seen to be above board at all times.

The statement by the party reads, “The attention of our party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been drawn to a press statement issued by the Buhari Presidency alluding to corruption allegations against the person of the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa.”On account of this allegation and the nefarious plot to bring the name of our party into its narrative, the PDP charges the Buhari Presidency to come clear on the corruption allegation it opened on Justice Bulkachuwa.

“The party says since the Buhari Presidency has alluded to issues of corruption against Justice Bulkachuwa, contrary to issues raised in the PDP petition bothering on bias, it behoves on the Presidency and the APC to make public, the corruption issues they have alluded to.”The Presidency should also take a step further by pursuing these issues

of corruption just as it did in its case of corruption allegations against the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, instead of wickedly dragging our party into issues that have no bearing with the PDP.”