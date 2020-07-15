El Rufai’s urban renewal projects is transforming Kaduna State – APC Chairman

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, kaduna

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kaduna State, Air Commodore Emmanuel Jekada (rtd) said the State Governor Nasir El-Rufai is transforming the state and his urban renewal is turning the state to Dreamland.

He expressed this when receiving in audience, executives of the Tsaunin Kura Residents Association (Sabo GRA) at his office yesterday.

“With the massive infrastructural development taking place in the state, our Governor has made a statement.

“You have not seen anything yet. For the three years remaining in this administration, Kaduna will never be the same again,” he said.

Jekada explained that the APC led administration is people oriented.

“Unlike the others that spent years without any meaningful impact, our Government is people oriented and no ward in the state has not been touched by positive projects,” he pointed out.

“We are grateful for appreciating the Governor’s tremendous efforts in turning around the fortunes of the state,” he said.

The APC Chairman however, appealed to the Sabo GRA community executives to keep preaching the message of peace to residents of the community.

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to you to remain in peace and I am happy that you are of different ethnic groups from all the country but are united and living peacefully.

“Tell your people to stay in peace and mobilise more people into the APC,” he requested.

He thanked them for the visit and your message will be relayed to His Excellency.

In his remarks, President General of the Tsaunin Kura GRA Residential Association, Comrade (Dr.) Silas Adamu said that they were on the visit to commend the ruling party in the state for providing dividends of democracy to the people of Kaduna State.

He said the urban renewal project of the Governor Nasir el-Rufai-led administration is a shining example to.other states in the country and has reinstated Kaduna’s number one position in infrastructure and as a capital of Northern Nigeria.

He appealed for the urban renewal to be extended to the community.

“We believe that the roads approved in 2016 and captured in 2017 budget, but did not get cash backing due to scarce resources, will be reconsifered.

“We pray God provides resources to the state to accommodate our needs.

“We are happy that the Governor is giving our area due attention.

“We wrote to His Excellency, on our security challenges. The letter was submitted on a Monday and within three days, we were visited by security agencies, on the orders of His Excellency in respect of the letter.

Speaking further, he said that in view of the massive population in the area, he appealed for the Government to provide a polling unit to the community.

Other executives that were present at the courtesy call, were Joseph Onoja (Vice President General), Joseph Fumen (Assistant Secretary), Jonah Silas (Treasurer), Appolos Shinkut (Financial Secretary), Mrs. Dzingina (Women Leader), Jonah Adua (Youth Leader), Cletus Ogbonna (Chief Welfare Officer), Emmanuel Zuahu (Auditor), and Okpani Jacob Onjewu Dickson (Executive Public Relations Officer).

