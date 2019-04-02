El-Rufai’s re-election divine, says Group

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

A group, United Pastor for Change has said that the re-election of Governor Ahmed Nasir El Rufai for another term of four years is divine and they expect all citizens to accept his victory in good faith.

This was contained in a statement signed by Reverend David Adeniran and Pastor Ayokunle Adebayo National Chairman and National Organizing Secretary of the group.

The group explained that what they are aware that whatever happens in life God has a hand in it .

The statement added that It is against this background that as clergymen , they resolved to join Kaduna citizens to congratulate , the governor- elect, Malam Nasir El-rufai and his Deputy Governor Elect, Dr Hadiza Balarabe for the resounding victory at the polls.

“Pastors United for Change Association, sincerely appreciates Kaduna citizens and residents for the manner they conducted themselves during all the elections conducted in the State .

“There were fears in some quarters that Kaduna might explode during the elections for some obvious reasons ,but God in His infinite mercy shamed the devil and enemies of the State ,in which needless loss of lives was avoided during the elections.

“We also commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for organising a hitch-free and peaceful election in Kaduna State.

“As clergymen, we prayed ceaselessly for a peaceful election and God answered our prayers with an election that produced the incumbent Governor , Malam Nasir El-Rufai as the certified winner of the 2019 gubernatorial election.

“We strongly believe that Governor El-Rufai’s re-election for another term of four years is divine and we expect all citizens to accept his victory in good faith ,especially because we are aware that whatever happens in life God has a hand in it .

“It is against this background that as clergymen, we resolved to join Kaduna citizens to congratulate, the governor- elect, Malam Nasir El-rufai and his Deputy Governor Elect, Dr Hadiza Balarabe for the resounding victory at the polls .

“We equally want to use this medium to commend the Governor and his Deputy for the well-deserved Certificate of Return presented to them by INEC recently.

“We want Kaduna citizens to know that Mallam El-Rufai and Hajiya Hadiza are God’s blessings to the people of Kaduna. We unequivocally state that, those in doubt will by the grace of God be proven wrong after they complete their tenure in 2023.”