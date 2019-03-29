El-Rufai urges customers to pay bills, backs Kaduna Electric

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has pledged the state government’s support to Kaduna Electric in ensuring prompt payment of electricity bills incurred by the government.

He made the pledge while receiving the Managing Director of the company, Engr. Garba Haruna, who led his management team to congratulate the governor on his recent re-election at the polls at Government House, Kaduna on Thursday.

Governor El-Rufai said the state government needed to lead by example in the payment for electricity in order to encourage electricity users in the state to also do the same.

He said the state government was willing to collaborate with Kaduna Electric on public enlightenment campaigns to drive home the message that electricity supply is no longer a public service and everyone ought to pay for what he or she consumes.

He thanked Kaduna Electric for the support and cooperation during his first tenure and the efforts of the company in providing electricity to various communities in the state.

In his remark, the Managing Director of Kaduna Electric said the aim of the visit was to congratulate the governor on his election victory and reiterate the company’s commitment to working with him to actualise all his developmental plans for the state.

Engr. Garba said that Kaduna Electric is ready to key into the plans and projects of the state government and shall participate in the upcoming Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit to showcase its plans to enhance energy access to all in Kaduna state.

He said the partnership recently entered into with Shell Foundation to begin a pilot electricity project in Kaduna is a pointer to the the company’s deterioration to provide qualitative and efficient power supply to people of the state.