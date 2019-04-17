El-Rufai sacks all political appointees ahead new regime

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, kaduna

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has directed all political appointees to submit letters of resignation by 30th April 2019.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement he made available to the media in Kaduna yesterday.

“The governor will exercise his constitutional prerogative to decide on re-appointments while giving the Kaduna State Ministry of Finance adequate time to compute severance payments and reconcile any liabilities.”

According to the directive, each notice of resignation must be submitted along with a handover note, signed by the political appointee on behalf of the Ministry, Department and Agency, MDAs or office to which he or she had been appointed.

It also said that all resignation letters should be properly addressed to the Principal Private Secretary.

A government notice issued in Kaduna State stated that Malam Nasir El-Rufai has thanked all political appointees for their contributions and service to the state during his first-term.

As he constitutes the team that will assist him in his second-term, the governor said he expects the process to be enriched by the handover notes from the political appointees, and the report of the Transition Committee headed by the Deputy Governor-elect, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe.