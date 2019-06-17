El-Rufai replaces three ministries with new ones

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has signed an Executive Order replacing three ministries with new ones while amending the mandates of three others as he settles down to steer the state for the next four years.

A statement from Government House yesterday, signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor , Samuel Aruwan said that the restructuring does not increase the number of ministries beyond the fourteen that existed in the first-term.

The statement maintained that, “in a major rejig of the governance structure, Malam Nasir el-Rufai has signed an Executive Order to create and restructure ministries in Kaduna State.”