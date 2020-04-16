El-Rufai: I’m still coronavirus positive, chairs exco meeting from isolation

Share This





















Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has spoken from isolation where he is receiving treatment for Coronavirus, saying he is still positive for the virus.

The governor also chaired a virtual meeting of the State Executive Council from isolation.

El-Rufai, on his Facebook page, said he was yet to be cleared of the virus and that he would announce when he was confirmed negative.

He called on the public to ignore all fake news even if they were good wishes for him.

“Earlier today, between 10am and 2pm, I took few hours during my isolation and chaired a virtual meeting of the State Executive Council.

“I have not been cleared of COVID-19 yet. I will personally announce when I am confirmed negative. Please ignore all fake news even if they want good wishes for.

“I am grateful to our team ably led by the Deputy Governor for keeping the agenda going without me. I am super proud of all our Commissioners, Advisers, Assistants security agency and other state government officials for a job well done.,” he said. (NAN)