El-Rufai disowns ‘El-Rufai Better Life Foundation’, says it’s a scam

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El Rufai has disassociated himself and his Deputy Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe from El-Rufai Better Life Foundation and Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe Foundation , saying it is the handiwork of scammers.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner Designate, Ministry of Internal Security & Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan and made available to the media in Kaduna yesterday.

The statement stated that criminals behind these foundations have been extorting monies from unsuspecting members of the public by selling them registration forms with the promise of providing them financial empowerment.

“The public is advised to report any approach by these scammers to the police. Anybody buying registration forms from these scammers does so at his or her own risk.

“Anyone with information about those involved in this act should report such person(s) to the nearest police station or any security agency or any government official.

“The public is hereby notified that some political scammers are circulating fabricated quotes about PDP defectors, which they are falsely attributing to Malam Nasir El-Rufai. The public should ignore these specialists in division and lies.” the statement reads.