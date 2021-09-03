El Rufai calls for peaceful LG Elections in Kaduna state

From Femi Oyelola,Kaduna

The Kaduna state Governor Nasir El-Rufai has called on every resident of the state to help make the Saturday Local Government Elections in the state peaceful, free and exemplary exercise of democratic choice.

In a statement on Friday, the Governor said the Kaduna State Government has demonstrated its commitment to election integrity, promoting free and fair elections by investing in electronic voting.”

“KDSG introduced electronic voting into Nigeria in 2018, using that technology for the 2018 local government elections. “

“KADSIECOM has upgraded the electronic voting machines to reflect lessons learnt from 2018 and further strengthen the electoral process for the 2021 LG polls.”

“Tomorrow’s elections are vital to renewing democracy at the local level. I invite all registered voters to come out and exercise their right to free choice, in a fair, orderly and peaceful manner. “

“Let us make our second insta gonce of electronic voting a resounding success,” the Governor said