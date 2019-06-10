El-Rufai appoints private secretary to deputy governor

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Malam Nasir El-Rufai has approved the appointment of Hassan Abubakar as Private Secretary to Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Senior Special Assistant to the Governor (Media & Publicity), Samuel Aruwan, made available to journalists yesterday.

“Hassan Abubakar has been appointed as Private Secretary to Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State. Hassan is a Human Resource specialist with two decades of experience in the sector. He has worked with Dangote Cement as AGM Career and Performance Management after stints with Lafarge Africa, Union Bank and the United Bank for Africa.

“Hassan also has experience in the development sector. He has worked with USAID and UNDP in human resource management roles.

“The new Private Secretary to the Deputy Governor studied Political Science at the Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto. Hassan holds a master’s degree in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos. He has attended courses in human resources management and conflict resolution in the USA, Israel and India. He is also an associate member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management.”