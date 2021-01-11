El Rufai appoints former PSN Chair to head Kaduna State Health Supplies Mgt Agency

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El Rufai has appointed the immediate past Chairman of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, (PSN), kaduna State Chapter ,Pharm.Aisha Tukur

Isyaku, as the Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Health Supplies Management Agency ,(KADHSMA).

This was contained in the Governor Twitter handle yesterday.

Pharm.AishaTukur Isyaku, who graduated from Ahamadu Bello University Zaria in 1985 with a degree in Pharmacy, also hold a Post Graduate Diploma in public Health from the West African Post Graduate College of Pharmacists.

She have vast knowledge in public and private sector as a Pharmacist and set a record as the first female to Chaired the kaduna State Chapter of PSN for six years.

Pharm.AishaTukur Isyaku is Executive Director Ama Pharmaceuticals Nig.Ltd from 2016 to date, Managing Director/ Chief Executive Offcer ,Ishaq Pharmacy,Kaduna, Principal Pharmacist Yusuf Dantsoho General Hospital,Tudun-wada Kaduna and Pharmacist-in-charge General Hospital Funtua.

A devolt Muslim that accommodates everyone inrespective of their religion or enthic affiliation.

Pharm.AishaTukur Isyaku is the State Ameerah of Federation of Muslim Women Association in Nigeria, (FOMWN) kaduna State from 2019 to date.

Speaking on the appointment the Founder of Sickle cell Patients Health Promotion Center SCPHPC Hajia,Badiyya Magaji Inuwa said kaduna State Governor made the right choice by picking Pharm.AishaTukur Isyaku ,Kaduna State Health Supplies Management Agency, (KADHSMA).

