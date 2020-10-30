Eid-el Maulud: NSCDC tasks Nigerians on fervent prayers for peace

Share This





















By Stanley Onyekwere

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has reiterated the importance of Nigerians to remain steadfast in offering sincere prayers for peace and prosperity of the country.

According to the Commandant of the FCT Command of the NSCDC, Mathias Ohieme, the unity of Nigeria should remain paramount on the minds of every Nigerian across all the divides.

He noted that, “despite the current unrest across the country, Nigerians should remain greatful to our creator for the sustenance and unity of this entity called Nigeria.”

He made this assertion yesterday, in his congratulatory message to Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid Maulud celebration.

Ohieme, specifically appealed to the Muslim faithful to use the period genuinely pray for the peace of the nation and the FCT in particular.

While calling on all residents of the FCT to maintain the peace and order achieved during and after the celebration, the NSCDC boss in FCT warned any hoodlum planning to loot or vandalize government and individual property, to desist from perfecting such plans, because personnel of the Corps will not hesitate to bring the heavy arm of the law on offenders.

