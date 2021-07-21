Eid-el-Kabir: Over 6,000 holidaymakers benefit from Osun free train service

From: Femi, Oyelola, Kaduna

No fewer than 6, 000 Nigerians who were largely holidaymakers benefitted from the first trip of the free train service provided by the Government of the State of Osun from Lagos to Osogbo, the State capital, in commemoration of 2021 Eid-el-Kabir.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor, Ismail Omipidan and made available to the media in kaduna yesterday.

The statement stated that the beneficiaries, who appeared very excited after they arrived their destinations described the free train initiative as most commendable, remarkable and sustainable panacea for transport hurdles, particularly during festive periods.

This is even as the government reassured the people of its commitment to scaling up the initiative in order to make it more attractive and beneficial to the citizens.