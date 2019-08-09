Eid-el Kabir: NSCDC deploys personnel, sniffers, ambulances

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu has ordered massive deployment of personnel, sniffer dogs ambulances across the nation for Eid-el-kabir festival.

The Commandant in a statement issued yesterday by the corps PRO, Emmanuel Okeh said the directive became necessary following the declaration of Monday 12th and Tuesday 13th August, 2019 as public holiday marking Eid-el-Kabir festival, a period set aside by Muslim faithful to offer sacrifice to Allah give alms to the needy and show love to all concern.

He charged the State Commandants to work in synergy with other sister Agencies and urged the personnel to be civil and diplomatic in their approach to the populace.

He said, personnel should be deployed to prayer grounds, shopping centres, malls, recreation centres, black spots and areas considered to be vulnerable to attack noting that hoodlums, vandals, terrorists and those with sinister motives targets festive periods to carry out their dastardly act.

Gana reiterated that apart from the deployment of personnel, specialised units such as SWAT, CBRN, Rescue Team, Ambulances, Armed Squads and Sniffer dogs will be strategically positioned for quick intervention.

He urged the Public to report any case of emergency, flood, collapse building, vandalism and other criminalities to the Corps.