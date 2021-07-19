Eid-el-Kabir: NSCDC boss assures of tight security

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Ahead of the 2021 Eid-El Kadir celebration, the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has ordered a massive deployment of officers and men of the Corps to every nooks and crannies of the country most especially all identified flash points to ensure that the public is safe and government infrastructures are heavily guarded before, during and after the festive season.

A statement issued yesterday by Olusola Odumosu, NSCDC spokesman said the directive was contained in the CG’s message to the 36 state Commmandants including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where he charged them to ensure A HITCH FREE RAMMADAN CELEBRATION AND GENERAL SAFETY of all dwellers in the country.

Dr Audi reiterated that the Corps would vigorously and relentlessly continue to pursue it’s mandate of safeguarding all Critical National Assets and Infrastructure such as petroleum pipelines, gas pipelines, communication equipments, railway sleepers, manholes and so on, which are easy targets for vandals and criminals during festive seasons.

He ordered an immediate deployment of personnel to strategic locations nationwide in order to prevent vandalism or attack on all assets and infrastructures that are considered critical and sensitive to our collective survival as a people while not forgetting to provide security to places of worship, motor parks, recreation centers and other flash points through twenty four hours surveillance and routine patrols as a measure to prevent and guarantee safety, peaceful atmosphere and a crisis free celebration.

He revealed that the newly established Rapid Response Squad of the corps is on standby as a reserve force and have been placed on red alert and equipped with necessary tools to respond to any emergency in any parts of the country.

He re-emphasized the need to always maintain peace and stability in the country by urging all well meaning Nigerians to remain vigilant and security conscious while at the same time working in collaboration with all security agencies by giving them useful information to help fight Insecurity in real time.