Eid-el-Kabir: Goje fetes constituents

The Senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial District, Muhammad Danjuma Goje, has doled out financial support to his constituents to enable them fulfill their Sallah obligation of animal sacrifice.

The beneficiaries are orphans, the underprivileged, elders, party leaders as well as traditional and religious leaders in his Gombe Central Senatorial District.

Speaking during the occasion, Sen. Goje, represented by his personal assistant, Alhaji Adamu PA, announced that each of the beneficiaries would receive a cash donation. He added that the gesture was in the spirit of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Goje maintained that the gesture would also give his constituents a sense of belonging. “As usual, this gesture today will no doubt put smiles on the faces of many families in Gombe Central Senatorial District as they would be able to fulfil their religious ob­ligations,” he said.

He congratulated the bene­ficiaries in advance and urged them to imbibe the spirit of Eid-El-Kabir by extending goodwill to all the people of the constituency.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, APC chairman of Yamaltu Deba local government area, Alh. Sule Mailantarki, thanked the senator for his all-inclusive representation of his constituents. He added that the cash donations would help them abundantly during and after the Sallah celebrations.

