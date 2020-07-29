Eid-el-Kabir: FG declares Thursday, Friday public holidays

Share This





















….Urges Muslims to pray for nation’s unity

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Federal Government has declared Thursday 30 and Friday 31 July, 2020 as Public Holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir Celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, while making the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Muslim faithful and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on the occasion.

Aregbesola called on the Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

He further urged Muslins to use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country, especially as the world is witnessing global health challenges caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

Aregbosola, who assured that the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is fully committed to battling the scourge with the cooperation of all Nigerians, emphasized that government would continue to foster peaceful coexistence, national cohesion and stability in its march towards actualizing the full potentials of the country.

He called on all Nigerians to join hands with the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in its avowed determination to build a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous country, where the rights of every citizen are protected and guaranteed, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Minister advised Nigerians to take responsibility against the spread of the COVID-19 virus and also to stay safe by observing physical and social distancing, personal and respiratory hygiene, as well as other regulations issued by relevant authorities.

Aregbesola wished all Muslims a happy Eid –el- Kabir Celebration.

