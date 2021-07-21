Eid-el-Kabir: Emperor Baywood salutes Muslims, urges tolerance

By Ochiaka Ugwu

Founder of Byawood Foundation and a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Chris Baywood Ibe while greeting Muslim faithful nationwide has urged them to uphold the sterling virtues of Islam at Eid-el-Kabir celebration by upholding tolerance.

In a statement released in Abuja Sunday, Baywood in commemoration of the Eid-el-Kabir, urged Muslims across the nation to imbibe noble virtues of Islam which include: Peace, Piety, perseverance, philanthropy, respect, tolerance and love for one another.

Baywood said that Eid-el-Kabir should serve as an auspicious moment for reflecting on the essence of life and that of being real brothers’ keepers.

He noted that Eid-el-Kabir was a rare opportunity that the Almighty Allah affords any lucky Muslim and a time for intense worships, absolute Piety and pity for one another.

Baywood stressed the need for total supplication to the will of almighty Allah to ensure his blessing and favour.

He noted that all should thank God for his blessing and honour to be alive to witness the celebration, saying that the season is an invaluable opportunity and none should discard the lessons learnt in it.

Baywood however, appealed to Nigeria Muslims, to use the period of Sallah celebrations to offer fervent prayers for sustainable peace, unity and socioeconomic prosperity of the nation.

He also called for such prayers, for divine plausible solutions to the recurring security challenges in the nation and peaceful coexistence of all citizens.

Baywood informed that all Nigerian irrespective of tribe, religion had the moral obligation to positively contribute towards making the Nigeria project a huge success.

Baywood pledged that Baywood Foundation will continue to do its utmost best to empower more Nigerians by expending the scheme to involve the uninvolved with the aim of lifting many out of poverty and spreading prosperity.